Ayokunle hails Uzodinma on successful CAN NEC meeting 

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

His Eminence, Rev Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has commended the

government and people of Imo state for the successful hosting of

Thursday’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the

association.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Ayokunle said the level of

success of Imo meeting was not expected, especially since it was moved

to Owerri from the nation’s capital, Abuja where it used to be held.

He disclosed that the choice of Owerri for the 2022 meeting was led by

the Holy Spirit as the Association felt that God’s anointing should be

extended to the people and was happy that in the end, many delegates

across the country, more than the number they expected, attended the

meeting.

Also speaking, the Imo state CAN chairman, Rev. Dr. Eches Divine

Eches, said one of the things considered before hosting rights are

given is a state’s viability, adding that Imo occupies the first five

positions when it comes to programmes and activities of state

associations.

He also said that with the successful hosting of the CAN NEC meeting,

which was the first in the whole of South East geo-political zone, he

has gained the confidence of his colleagues and that the prayers they

made during the period, would go a long way in impacting spiritually

and physically on the state.

On the area of development, he disclosed that “the delegates observed

that Imo is a happening place and not a grave yard as erroneously

believed before this time. They have experienced the hospitality

nature of Imo and the ongoing developments around the state.”

Eches thanked the state government led by Senator Hope Uzodimma for

ensuring its successful hosting by providing hotel accommodation,

feeding and transportation needs of the delegates from the time of

arrival to the time of departure.