Ayokunle hails Uzodinma on successful CAN NEC meeting 

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)
His Eminence, Rev Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has commended the
government and people of Imo state for the successful hosting of
Thursday’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the
association.
Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Ayokunle said the level of
success of Imo meeting was not expected, especially since it was moved
to Owerri from the nation’s capital, Abuja where it used to be held.
He disclosed that the choice of Owerri for the 2022 meeting was led by
the Holy Spirit as the Association felt that God’s anointing should be
extended to the people and was happy that in the end, many delegates
across the country, more than the number they expected, attended the
meeting.
Also speaking, the Imo state CAN chairman, Rev. Dr. Eches Divine
Eches, said one of the things considered before hosting rights are
given is a state’s viability, adding that Imo occupies the first five
positions when it comes to programmes and activities of state
associations.
He also said that with the successful hosting of the CAN NEC meeting,
which was the first in the whole of South East geo-political zone, he
has gained the confidence of his colleagues and that the prayers they
made during the period, would go a long way in impacting spiritually
and physically on the state.
On the area of development, he disclosed that “the delegates observed
that Imo is a happening place and not a grave yard as erroneously
believed before this time. They have experienced the hospitality
nature of Imo and the ongoing developments around the state.”
Eches thanked the state government led by Senator Hope Uzodimma for
ensuring its successful hosting by providing hotel accommodation,
feeding and transportation needs of the delegates from the time of
arrival to the time of departure.