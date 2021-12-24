Ayu, PDP felicitate with Christians at Christmas

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Iyorchia Ayu, has noted that “although the Christmas Season symbolises love, hope, sharing, celebration and thanksgiving, the gloomy economic situation has made it very difficult.”

He said in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja that, “Nigerians love themselves. Nigerians love life. We love to share, to celebrate. And that’s the spirit of Christmas. But life under the APC has made it extremely difficult.”

“Nigerians cannot travel. Even basic food items are no more affordable. Nigerians cannot live in peace. Nigerians cannot reconnect with friends and family. All these because of a collapsed economy, rampaging insecurity and a government that is notorious for incompetence and insensitivity.

“But I charge Nigerians not to lose hope. Keep hope alive. There is life beyond the APC gloom. The day will break after this long night. Do not let the sorry state of the nation dampen the Christmas spirit,” the statement read in part.

Ayu further urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Christ such as godliness, love, humility, kindness as well as selflessness, and see how these can be harnessed for national rebirth.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to further unite, show love to one another and reinforce their determination for a national rebirth in line with PDP’s mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from misrule.

The statement partly read, “Indeed, Christmas which marks the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ to redeem humanity, presents us with a momentous opportunity to rekindle our hope and work together as one people under God to pull our dear nation out of the present quagmire.

“The PDP is saddened that while people celebrate in other parts of the world, many Nigerian families could not afford the basic items of celebration or even travel, as they did in the past, to meet and bond with their loved ones due to high costs, worsened insecurity and deplorable state of roads.

“However, as a resilient people, the PDP urges Nigerians not to allow the suffering they face today to dampen or destroy their inner personalities as happy people and make them lose sight of the message of hope, salvation and brighter future which Christmas offers.

“We must, therefore, rekindle the light of celebration by showing love and care for one another especially the less privileged, the sick, the hurting as well as victims of mindless violence and acts of terrorism that have ravaged various parts of our country.”

