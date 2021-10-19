Ayu suitable as PDP National chairman – Igbawua

The immediate-past Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and chairman, Forum of 2023 Governorship Aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, Hon. Chille Igbawua, has described Senator Iyorchia Ayu as highly competent and proper person endowed with the right character-composition to lead the party as national chairman.





Hon. Igbawua congratulated Governor Samuel Ortom and PDP North-Central stakeholders for their choice of the former Senate President as consensus candidate for the party’s top-job, stressing that Dr Ayu’s sterling leadership qualities and ability to deliver tough assignments endeared him to many Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion.

Igbawua also felicitated with the Muslim faithful in the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Maulud marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

He charged them to use the day to pray for the peace, security and socio-economic development of the state and Nigeria in general.



The top governorship aspirant equally commended the team spirit of northern leaders of the party for their endorsement of the candidature of Senator Ayu ahead of the PDP special elective convention, adding that their approval was an indication that the PDP was set to return to its winning ways and ready to rescue Nigeria from rudderless administration.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed on behalf of his 2023 Governorship Consultative Team, Hon. Igbawua stated that coming from the Ivory Tower and having served as President of Senate and Federal Minister, among other sensitive assignments, Ayu has acquired sufficient requisite experience to lead the PDP to greatness and victory.

He maintained that Ayu has the creativity, vibrancy and determination to achieve and deliver on set goals, adding that his leadership of the party will provide excellent norms and deepen the democratic culture.



“You are proof that good things come to those who are prepared to sacrifice to arrive a worthwhile goal and I am confident in your ability, capacity and willpower to rise to this next challenge,” he said.