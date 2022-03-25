Ayu to aspirants: PDP has history of rotation

National Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Iyorchia Ayu has said the opposition party has a history of rotating offices among various components making up Nigeria.

Ayu, who stated this Thursday while inaugurating the 37-member PDP zoning committee in Abuja, insisted that it is a tradition in the party to discuss every issue, including fair distribution of offices.

The committee would work out modalities for the sharing of positions of Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and other leadership positions in the two chambers of the National Assembly among the six geopolitical zones.

Ayu recalled that before they came into office as National Working Committee (NWC) members, PDP leaders put heads together and ensured party offices were fairly distributed across the country.

The former Senate President said: “We talk, we don’t fight, we resolve issues. There is no issue that is too difficult or too important for the PDP to resolve, that is the spirit of the party.

“Therefore, I urge all of you to discuss this matter with the same spirit that you discussed at the National Executive Council (NEC) because most of you are members of NEC, you knew what happened and you are free to advance your arguments.”

He said the goal was for the party to win power next year, saying this can only be possible by uniting and working together.

The PDP chair stated that “if the zoning committee pursues it without bitterness, whoever wins, we will rally around the person and then the party will win the election next year.”

Ayu who charged members of the committee to remain focused on the bigger picture, explained that “because that is what we want. I believe by the time we have the big prize in our hands, we will share it, we will rotate it the way we want. If we had not been interrupted on this journey, about six years ago, we have started the same process.

“So, PDP has a history of rotating our offices. Anybody who doesn’t get it this time should wait after the tenure whoever will be our next President”.

Ayu expressed optimism the PDP would produce the next president and ensure it goes round with justice, fairness and the interests of Nigeria.

Though the chairman of the inaugurated committee was yet to be named as at the time of this report, but the party announced Emmanuel Ekpe as secretary.

Members include former governors Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Boni Haruna (Adamawa), Ibrahim Dankwabo (Gombe), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi) Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto) and Jonah Jang (Plateau).

Others include Chief Tom Ikimi (Edo), Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia), Emmanuel Ibokessien (A/Ibom), Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu (Anambra) Sen. Abdul Ningi (Bauchi), Boyelayefa Debekeme ( Bayelsa) and Sanusi Daggash (Borno), Reps Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu (Delta) and Amb. Franklin Ogbuewu (Ebonyi) among others.

Aspirants to meet Atiku

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential aspirants met Thursday and promised to reach out to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and other aspirants on a consensus candidate for the party in 2023.

In continuation of the Bauchi meeting, the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, governors of Sokoto and Bauchi states, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed respectively met in Abuja to intensify the discussion on consensus.

Saraki who addressed the media on behalf of his colleagues said: “We’re in this country today and it’s important as stakeholders that key leaders of this party ever seen to be united. Some of the decisions we’ve also taken today is that we are going to embark on reaching out to other aspirants, of course, identified senior leaders of the party and other aspirants across the country and also stakeholders. Some of them are former colleagues, so we are going to reach out to all parts on this process of bringing us together.

“We’re committed to that process because we believe that, once we unite as PDP, we lay the foundation, therefore a strong party, will help in delivering Nigerians from the challenges that they’re facing now and prepare for the country to be much stronger as we go ahead.”

On whether the consensus meeting was being plotted to shut out the likes of Atiku, Saraki said: “Those are just people who do not see anything good; we are not shutting anybody out as we said we are going to see him, it is not about shutting anybody out, it is about uniting everybody for the interest of this country. And you will see when we begin to go round. As we said we are going to see him and other aspirants of the party.”

Groups purchase forms for Bala, Tambuwal, Anyim

Meanwhile, Bauchi state Governor Mohammed, his Sokoto counterpart, Mr Tambuwal, and former President of the Senate Anyim Pius Anyim, purchased their nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the presidential election.

They picked the forms at the party secretariat in Abuja Thursday.

The duo of former Vice President Abubakar and Saraki had both picked their forms earlier in the day.

Bala

The Bala Mohammed Vanguard (BMV), a political pressure group, purchased the N40million Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the governor.

The group, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said they had been mounting pressure on the governor to join the presidential race on the PDP platform.

Presenting the form to Governor Mohammed, Director General BMV Mohammed Jibo said:

“We need someone that is detribalized, someone that sees everyone as his own, someone that loves people more than money, someone that recognizes the power of women and youths.

“We know that we need a candidate that the youths will stand for, someone who will go ahead and win the election.

“The format he used in ruling this city of Abuja is still being used today. Many people who had no connections got land under his leadership and are today landlords in this city that is very expensive to live in.”

“When he gets to Aso Rock, he must train new leaders. He has done it in Bauchi and he will do it again,” he assured.

Also speaking, the group’s women leader, Charity Anthony, extolled the former minister’s leadership qualities.

“Today, BMV has honoured you because we see you as a leader with passion for humanity. We consulted widely and we found out that you are the potential this country needs. You are destined to rule this country. We will vote and defend our votes and our leaders are ready to work for you,” she said.

Responding, Mohammed, who described the moment as “auspicious” said he’s encouraged to take up the task.

“On my own, I may not have come out but what BMV has done for me today has given me the impetus to offer myself to serve.

“If given the opportunity, I will not let you down. I am not going to be a President of a zone, I will be the President of Nigeria. Nigeria has the resources and with the right leadership, we can become an important member of the global community.

“The leader we need is one who does not believe in winner takes all but someone who believes in ‘live, let live.” We are ready for business, we are ready to work.

“With this energy and impetuous, I have accepted these forms. They will be filled with the required information and I will do my best to start this journey,” Bala said in an emotion-laden voice.

The event was attended by renowned academic, Prof. Udenta Udenta and former Director General of the Nigeria Orientation Agency, (NOA), Mike Omeri among others.

Tambuwal

Also, another group of concerned Nigerians purchased the forms for Tambuwal, saying the Chairman PDP Governors Forum has all the qualities needed to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

Coordinator of the group, Olumuyiwa Akinboro (SAN) said Tambuwal had demonstrated good leadership that can tackle insecurity and improve the economy.

Akinboro said: “He is young and vibrant and can take us to the promise land and PDP is the platform that can actualize this if we get to do things right.

“Nigerians need him at this time. We are not lacking in strong leaders, we are lacking in people that understand the politics of Nigeria.”

Anyim

Similarly, a coalition of about 350 groups purchased the presidential forms for Anyim because of their unshaken confidence in his ability to govern the country.

Addressing journalists after picking the forms, Comrade Mayor Samuel said: “On behalf of the members of the over 350 support groups and partners scattered all over the world, who are driving the Greater Nigeria 2023 Project for Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim’s Presidential Campaign. I am immensely delighted to address you on our mission to the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party today.

“The events of the last few weeks and the bitter experiences ordinary citizens have been subjected to have shaken the confidence and faith of Nigerians in the ability and commitment of the leadership of this country to protect the lives and cater for the needs of Nigerians.

“If by 2023, Nigeria fails to get the leadership question right, the future will be very bleak. We have, therefore, decided to throw our hats in the ring by getting directly involved in the process of choosing who will be the candidate of the PDP, the Party Nigerians are hanging their hopes on for a secure, peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria come 29th of May 2023.

“In order to ensure we get it right this time, we have decided to lead other support groups and partners of Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim to purchase the forms for him to contest in the PDP presidential primary election”.