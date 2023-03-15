Ayuba, Katung others commiserate with victims of southern Kaduna attacks

…Promise to settle medical bill

The running mate of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Kaduna state, Dr. John Markus Ayuba Tuesday led stakeholders of the PDP in the zone to pay a condolence visit to the Chief of Atyap Chiefdom, Mr. Dominic Yahaya and the Ung. Wakili Community over the attack of 11th March which claimed 17 lives and left scores injured.

They also called on the security agencies to intensify efforts to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous act, as well as beef up security in the general area to forestall future reoccurrence.

They informed the management of the hospital of their decision to settle all medical bills of the victims of the attack.

They urged the hospital to give the patients the best not minding how much it will cost.

The PDP team also called on the government and good-spirited individuals to mobilise support in terms of relief materials to the people of the area, while also calling on the people to remain calm and peaceful.

