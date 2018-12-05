Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea deal

Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by signing a new four-year deal through to 2022.

Goal revealed on Monday that the Spaniard was set to agree an extension on £150,000-a-week, and that contract has now been confirmed.

The 29-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012 and is just two appearances away from reaching 300 for the Blues.

He is delighted to have signed fresh terms and is looking forward to challenging for more major honours under Maurizio Sarri.

Azpilicueta told Chelsea’s official website: “I am really happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea.

“Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try do my best.

“Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added on an important deal for the club: “Cesar is one of our longest-serving players and has proven to be a fantastic acquisition over the past six years.

“His professionalism and consistency in that time have been second to none and he has also developed into one of the squad’s most influential players.

“This new contract will take Cesar to 10 seasons at Chelsea, and we hope that over the next four years he will be a key part of our success.”

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea as part of a transfer package worth an initial €7 million (£6m/$8m).

He has represented remarkable value for money, with his consistency and ability to steer clear of injury proving to be useful assets.

A man who forced his way into the senior Spain squad during his first season in the Premier League has also helped himself to an enviable collection of trophies while in west London.

He has two English top-flight titles to his name, along with FA Cup and League Cup triumphs and a Europa League crown.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.