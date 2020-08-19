B/Haram attacks Magumeri, burns hospital, GSM mast

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists invaded Magumeri town, the headquarters of Magumeri local government area in Borno state, setting some places, including the functioning GSM mast in the town ablaze.

The insurgents also burnt down a fully equipped general hospital, which was equipped by the Borno state government and carted away a tractor which was provided by the state government to the local government council to reduce the farmers’ hardship during the farming season.

It was reported that the insurgents invaded Magumeri town at about 04:00pm Monday and started shooting sporadically at about 04:57pm for almost two hours.

Upon attempts by the military to dislodge them, the insurgents infiltrated the LGC headquarters and destroyed some property.

It was also gathered that a lactating mother died as a result of the sporadic gunshots between the insurgents and the military while other residents also got injured as the insurgents threw the town into tension and confusion.

As at the time of filing this report, neither the military nor the police could give any statement on the attack.