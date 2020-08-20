B/Haram: Group wants Mailafia disengaged from NIPSS over comments

A group, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria, has condemned a statement credited to the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, that the ‘Grand-Commander of Boko-Haram’ is a serving governor in the northern part of the country.

Though, Mailafia had been interrogated by the Department of the State Security (DSS), the group said the development was worrisome and unpatriotic, and capable of causing unrest in the country.

The group in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, also decried the incessant hate speeches by former public office holders, saying that if such is not checked, Nigeria may be turned into a lawless county.

The statement said:” It is on this basis that we condemn in strong terms inflammatory statements credited to Dr. Obadiah Mailafia opining that the Grand-Commander of Boko-Haram insurgency in Nigeria is a serving governor in the Northern part of Nigeria.

“Following this unguided statement, he was invited by the State Security Service where the nation was informed that on interrogation, Mailafia claimed he heard that a governor in the North was Commander of Boko-Haram from ‘a Fulani man in the market’ that was why he said it on a Radio interview with Nigeria Info on 99.3 FM!

“This development is worrisome and unpatriotic! For a man of his calibre to say this is nothing but an irresponsible statement capable of promoting disaffection, chaos and instability! To appreciate our assertion, a retired Chief of Army Staff – few days after the falsehood and vituperation of Obadiah took to a national daily to name a serving Governor as a Commander of Boko Haram.

“He allegedly predicated his views on personal interaction with that person while he was serving COAS even though that person was not a Governor then! One could see that personal animosities are gradually being developed to add to humongous problems we are facing presently.