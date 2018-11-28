B/Haram war must be won -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said, despite recent setbacks in the war against terrorism in the North-east, the fight against Boko Haram remains a war that must be won.

The president disclosed this yesterday, in a keynote address at the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference in Maiduguri, Bono state, with the theme: “Optimizing the Operational Efficiency of the Nigerian Army Towards Safeguarding Democracy and National Security in Nigeria.”

He said, notwithstanding the recent terrorist attacks on the troops, the military must remain committed and focused to ending the insurgency, and ensuring that the North-east is safe again for economic prosperity.

Buhari said: “There has been a remarkable improvement in the security situation in the North-east since 2015 when this administration came into government, and you are a major part of the successes that have been achieved.

“I am aware that in the recent months and recent days, there have been some operational losses in the northern part of Borno state, especially in Jilli, Arege and Metele. I know that you are doing your best to reverse this trend, and I must assure you that no effort will be spared in providing the necessary support you require to complete the task.

“We remain committed in ending the crisis in the North-east and making the entire area safe for all. I urge you all to keep up the good work. I am painfully aware that some gallant officers and soldiers have paid the supreme prize in the cause of this anti-terrorist operation. As we remember them and their loved ones, I must convey the great gratitude of the government and people of Nigeria to the late soldiers and their families for their heroic sacrifice. Our prayers are also with other victims of Boko Haram atrocities and their families.

“I assure our troops of our continued support. It is a must win war. I want to encourage our troops not be distracted by whatever situation, but remain focused and committed to the task of eliminating Boko Haram from the face of the earth.

“I want to assure that as your Commander-in-Chief, I will do everything within my powers to continue empowering you by providing all the necessary equipment for you to prevail in the field. I want you to be aware that I am currently looking into measures to improve your entitlements and welfare generally.”

While commending the armed forces on the successes recorded against terrorists in the North-east as well as curtailing other security challenges across the country, the president charged the service chiefs to ensure greater cooperation among them to ensure the defeat of the terrorists and other criminal elements in the society.

“To this end, the Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs must work closely together as well as with other security agencies, to improve on strategies that will defeat terrorism, militancy and other forms of criminal activities in our country.

“The officers and soldiers, who are fighting against the scourge of terrorism in the North-east, deserve all the attention our country leadership can demonstrate to them. As the president of the country, I am determined to ensure that every citizen feels safe and secure in all parts of the country. To achieve these, the security agencies must rise to the challenge and curb insecurity in our country,” the president further added.

Buhari also commended the army for the “professional manner” it recovered the body of late Major-General Idris Alkali, a feat he said, showed the capabilities that existed in the nation’s security agencies.

He also acknowledged the reduction in human rights allegations against the Nigerian Army, and urged the army to keep ensuring that all troops remain committed and observe all international human rights laws and laws of armed conflict.

On the forthcoming general elections, the president urged all members of the armed forces “to leave up to their responsibilities and remain nonpartisan.

“In addition, you must remain vigilant throughout the electioneering period and alongside other security agencies and prevent every form of violence that could disrupt the process in line with your rules of engagement.”

…Promises job for youths

At the palace of Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, the president said the present administration would do everything to secure the country, commiserating with all Nigerians who lost loved ones following recent setbacks in the fight against terrorists.

“We have to remind ourselves where we were and where we are now and what happened in between. The people of Borno state know what we did in the last three years. The situation would have been worse,” he said.

He also expressed his determination to change the unemployment situation of youths in the country, pointing out that “jobs for the young persons, especially those who are 30 and below in Borno state and across the federation, continue to engage our attention. We go to bed with it and wake up with it.”

Welcoming the president, the Shehu of Borno, who spoke on behalf of the state’s Council of Chiefs, thanked the president for bringing peace to the state, and asked for intensive security patrols across the territories to save people from attacks on farms.

Buratai

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, said the Nigerian Army remains steadfast in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities as well as providing aid to civil authority.

He said security relations with the neighbouring countries had remained relatively calm, except for increased in trafficking of small arms and light weapons across borders.

The army chief said the fight against terrorists in the North-east in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies, had remained unabated.

According to him, the army, alongside other security agencies, had continued to dominate the area and carried out sustained operations.

He added that the army leadership had also come up with new strategies, and injected new ideas into the theater of operation in order to quickly end the fight against terrorists in the North-east.

“It is my belief that the Nigerian Army must start to plan and strategise on how to end the operations in the North-east. To this end, I have directed for a change from a wholly defensive posture to one where we defend in numbers and conduct offensive operations in smaller pockets but simultaneously.

“Hence, it is incumbent on all commanders and senior leaders of the Nigerian Army to recognise that we are involved in asymmetric warfare which calls for dynamism and flexibility if we are to succeed with minimal casualties.

“In 2018, the Nigerian Army witnessed a lot of reorganisation and redeployment in a bid to improve our overall operational responsiveness and professionalism. Just two weeks ago, I approved the redeployment of some field and operational commanders in order to inject new ideas in the command and control structure in various Nigerian Army operations across the country. We are reorganising to align with some of our current realities.

“Therefore, commanders are to ensure that they show leadership at all times and continually adapt with changing situations in order to surmount adversity in the conduct of operations,” the army chief directed.

He said the Nigerian Army had continued to ensure adequate training for both officers and soldiers in line with current global realities and peculiar security situation in the country.

Buratai also acknowledged that in spite of the many successes recorded against terrorists in the region, the army also suffered some setbacks in recent times, but remains committed to ending Boko Haram in the North eats.

Heads of Govt around Lake Chad Basin

Meanwhile, President Buhari, in his capacity as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, has convened a consultation meeting of Heads of State and Government of the LCBC scheduled to take place in N’Djamena, Chad, today.

The one-day meeting would review the security situation in the areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency and adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to meet the challenges of securing the areas.

The presidents of the LCBC member countries of Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and the Central African Republic have been invited to attend the meeting.

President of Benin Republic, a troops-contributing country, has also been invited to attend.

The MNJTF and the national operations of the affected countries have appreciably degraded the capacity of Boko Haram terrorists, although the insurgents still retain the capacity to attack isolated targets in desperate search for supplies

