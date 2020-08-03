B/Haram: Why I won’t be silent, Zulum tells APC govs

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state Sunday told visiting governors in Maiduguri that he cannot afford to be silent in the midst of killings by insurgents in his state.

He said by the oath he took on May 29, 2019, he entered a covenant with God to defend the people of Borno state.

Zulum stated this when he received the visiting All Progressives Congress (APC) governors led by its chairman, Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state.

On the entourage were Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state, former Governor Kashim Shettima, Senator Muhammad Ali Ndume, and few members of the state executive council.

The governors were in Maiduguri on a solidarity and sympathy visit to their colleague over the recent Boko Haram ambush and attack along Baga road in Baga town in Kukawa local government area of the state, Wednesday.

“Our people need to be provided safe access to farmlands so they can earn their livelihoods. The military needs to ensure this happens and I will continue to raise this. I remain resolute, firm, and committed. Only God can give power.

“I am not after second term. If God allows me to complete this tenure, I say Alhamdulillah. But for me as a governor to keep quiet while 6 million population of Borno state die or perish, will never be good for me. It is a covenant between me and Almighty God that I should be truthful to my people,” Zulum said.

He also alleged sabotage in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in the northeast, saying the President Buhari needs to know the truth.

“Let me also re-echo my previous position with respect to the insurgency in Borno state. I have said several times that there is no doubt; the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what has happened between 2011 – 2015 and from 2015 to date.

“The President has done well, but the most important thing is, it is good also to say the right thing. There is sabotage in the system that will not allow the insurgency to end. The president has to know this important point.

“When he came to Maiduguri two months ago, I said so because between 2011 to 2015, at a time almost about 22 LGAs were under the insurgents.

“Out of the four main roads that lead to Maiduguri, only one was functional. There are changes, the line of demarcation is very distinct and cannot be crossed. But notwithstanding, there is one very important portion that we need to address: why is the insurgency not ending?

“I repeat, there is sabotage in the system, therefore, the President need to examine the current security situation in the region with a view to resolving it in a sustainable manner,” Zulum said.