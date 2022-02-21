Bad fuel: Group insists on probe, sanctions for fuel importers, cohorts

Concerned Northern Forum (CNF), a coalition of 26 civil society organizations, has called for thorough probe of the adulterated fuel and punitive measures for perpetrators to deter others.

Speaking in Kaduna on Monday, CNF Chairman, Malam Ibrahim Bature, and Spokesperson, Comrade Abdulsalam Moh’d Kazeem, urged Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and security agencies to monitor and ensure the sale of petroleum products to dissuade those who stocked the product from hoarding it and further causing hardship for Nigerians.

“Since our call for the removal of the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPC, and the prosecution of importers involved in the contaminated fuel, there have been misgivings and misreading of our demands especially by those who profiteer from crisis situations.

“It has become inevitable to put the records straight that our position has no political affiliation or influence nor being sponsored by any individual or groups. Our call was borne out of patriotism over the hardship occasioned by the scarcity of pms and the huge economic impact of the bad fuel at a time government is battling with dwindling revenue.

“Following the operational error of methanol in PMS above our national specification, which remains an unforeseen problem, we backed the call for thorough investigation as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari and urge security agencies to conclude the probe in good time and sanction all those responsible.

“We commend the management of the NNPC Ltd for taking prompt action by alerting the nation on the bad fuel and for taking measured steps to recall the bad product and injecting over 700 million litres and the promise of additional 2.1 billion liters to address the shortfall.

“We demand that regulatory and security agencies ensure that fuel stations sell at the maximum installed capacity and in the event any station is found to be sabotaging government’s effort, the product be dispensed free to motorists and such station sealed.

“We withdraw our notice for the sack of the NNPC management and nationwide protest but remain committed to the sanctioning of the importing companies and their officials. We sincerely appreciate the intervention of the Department of State Security Service, the Police and our respected Grand Patron,” he said.