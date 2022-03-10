Bad leaders due to your non participation in politics, TUC tells Organised Labour 

The President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, has said that organised labour’s refusal to participate in politics was the reason the country is governed by incompetent and bad leaders.

Speaking at a roundtable in Abuja, comrade Olalaye said TUC would mobilise its members in million across the country for the 2023 general elections to ensure credible leaders with solutions to the sufferings of the citizens are elected.

“Sometimes I feel ashamed blaming the politicians for the looting and mismanagement of the economy. I feel that way because it is the lack of active participation of the organised labour in Nigerian politics that is responsible for the pains Nigerians are going through today.

“We have not successfully tapped into the opportunity provided in a liberal democracy which emphasizes grassroots participation and negotiation of interests. Staying aloof would further worsen the situation as there is no dividing line between politics and economy.

“The principles and features of democracy are constant. They have not changed. It is all about number and we have it. Some have said it is about mobilizing the grassroot and we equally have people at the grassroot that can do that. We will mobilise our members in millions.

“For me, the problem is not about getting a reasonable number to win elections, neither is it about our spread; it is just about our inability to put our acts together. I make bold to say that the emergence of credible leaders with working class background is capable of changing, re-engineering and revamping the economy and guaranteeing a living wage and social justice for the working people,” he said.

The political roundtable tagged: ‘Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria; “Our kind of politics is such that a winner takes all”. Hence, it has become very unsafe to consistently allow politicians take decisions on issues. affecting the socio-economic wellbeing of workers and by extension the Nigerian masses.

“We are better equipped to provide genuine change and the political leadership alternative the Nigerian masses deserve for transformative governance. We are capable of enthroning Social Democracy in Nigeria that would make governance beneficial to the people. Yes, we can!

“The reason for the incessant labour agitations either in form of street protest or strike action is because labour in not involved in the policy making process.

“They deliberately shield us but we are now saying NO MORE. No more anti-people policies; no more fuel scarcity, no more unemployment and no more insecurity. Yes, we are saying no more ethnic and religious crises! Nigerians are entitled to decent work, good governance and social and economic justice. Enough of self-serving and insensitive political class at the helms of affair.”

Related