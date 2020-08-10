Bad news for Manchester Utd as Sancho stays with Dortmund

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho has been included in Borussia Dortmund’s pre-season training squad.

The English winger – who is valued by his club at £108m – has travelled with the Dortmund squad for their pre-season training camp in the Swiss spa town of Bad Ragaz.

Former Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham has also been included in the group.

Dortmund have previously indicated they want a deal completed by the time they headed out for that camp to give them sufficient time to purchase a replacement.

Sancho was pictured at a party in the UK over the weekend but Dortmund have no issue with that and said: “It’s common and fine for players to go home before a training camp if they’re not risky. The same goes for Jadon [Sancho]. From our point of view, the pictures that have been shown to us so far do not violate.”

United are looking at alternatives, notably Kingsley Coman on loan from Bayern Munich, but their chances of convincing Sancho to come to Old Trafford will have been enhanced by them qualifying for the Champions League.

However, they also see the German club’s €120m (£108m) valuation for the player under the current coronavirus conditions as “unrealistic” for a player who Dortmund themselves signed for £7.2m three years ago.

The club are also unwilling to break their wage structure for the 20-year-old following the unsuccessful transfer of Alexis Sanchez and as it stands no fee or personal terms have been agreed.

