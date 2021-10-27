Bad roads: NLC declares Fashola ‘persona non-grata’ in Ogun

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ogun state chapter, has declared the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, a ‘persona non-grata’ over bad roads.

The NLC said it is disappointed that he failed to fulfill his promises on the collapse portion of Sango road.

Speaking at a protest held Wednesday, the state chairman of the labour union, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole described the minister an enemy of the state, saying “we don’t want to see him, he lied to us, he fooled us.”

The NLC had on October 6 stormed the Sango portion of the Lagos-Abeokuta highway, with a threat to shut down the state if nothing was done within 21 days.

At the expiration of the 21- day ultimatum, Ogun workers and residents gathered at Sango again for a protest, carrying placards with various inscriptions such as , “Enough of bad governance”, “Dapo Abiodun, let us enjoy the dividends of democracy in Ogun”, “Dapo, this suffering is too much”, “Hear our cries, Ogun people are suffering”, “Dapo repair our roads, it is our right,” amongst others.

The state NLC chairman said: “21 days ago, we were here. We gave ultimatum to the government that we are not pleased with the state of the roads, particularly the minister coming here to promise that palliative works will commence immediately and several weeks after, nothing was done. That was why the 21- day ultimatum was given.

“Interestingly, few days ago, they started some works. We can see some loads of granites by the state government. But this is not what we asked for. The minister was here and he promised to commence immediate palliative,that is yet to happen.

“As such, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, for coming to lie, he is being declared ‘persona non grata’ in Ogun state. We are for coming to fool and deceive us that palliative works will commence and nothing was done.”