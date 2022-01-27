Bad weather: Buhari cancels condolence visit to Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled his condolence visit to victims of banditry in Zamfara state due to bad weather conditions.

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle made this known while addressing a gathering at Government House Gusau Thursday.

“I want to use this opportunity to announce that the condolence visit to our dear state by the President and Commander in Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has been cancelled due to bad weather,” Matawalle said.

Governor Matawalle stated that a new date will be scheduled for the visit.

The president had scheduled to visit Zamfara state on Thursday to condole with the government and people affected by terrorists’ attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas.

Governor Matawalle urged the good people of the state to remain calm and law abiding citizens always for the development of the state.