Badaru best pro-youth governor in Nigeria – YCDN

The president, Youth Coalition for Development in Nigeria (YCDN), Jigawa state chapter, Comrade Aminu Aminu, has described Jigawa state governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, as the best pro-youth governor in Nigeria.

Comrade Aminu, who stated this during a press conference held in Dutse, Jigawa state capital said “Badaru has appointed young, energetic and vibrant young men as advisers and many others across ministries, departments and agencies which led to unprecedented achievements, cutting across all human endeavours.”

He also urged the lucky youth, placed in strategic development positions, to work hard and justify the confidence reposed in them by the government and the people of Jigawa state.

He said this will further re-enforce the belief that youth are the backbone of any society and no meaningful development can be achieved without their active contribution.

Comrade Aminu commended Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi his successor who jointly transformed Nigeria digitally and contributed over 14 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as well as fulfilling the Nigeria’s dream of economic diversification.

