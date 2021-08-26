Badaru constructs 93 Jigawa roads in 6 years

Jigawa state government, under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has constructed 93 roads from 2015 to date.

This was disclosed Thursday by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Namadi, while playing host to the Nigerian Guide of Editors, currently on tour of the state and inspecting projects constructed by the Badaru administration in the last six years.

Namadi told the visiting editors that from the inception of his administration in 2015 to date, 93 roads have been constructed across the length and breadth of the state.

He said 42 roads covering about 700 kilometres, which contracts were awarded but abandoned by the past administration were inherited by this government and were being constructed.

Namadi further explained that 51 new roads, covering about 878 kilometres initiated by the Badaru administration worth N72 billion have also been constructed across the state.

According to him, the roads include state, regional, access and township among others, adding that projects were carried out against the background of the people’s priority needs across the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the National President of the Nigerian Guide of Editors, Comrade Mustapha Isa, said the body was in Jigawa for a parley on how to move the country forward.

Isa explained that, it was a privilege to take a tour of Jigawa state to inspect projects executed by the Badaru administration and report accordingly for the benefit of the state and the people.