Badaru, deputy stay away as SSG receives Osinbajo in Jigawa 

The vice president, Professor Yemi osibajo, was weekend not received by Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar or his deputy, Alhaji Umar Namadi, at the Dutse International Airport, as demanded by protocol.

The vice president who was in Dutse as part of presidential campaign to convince Jigawa state delegates to support his presidential ambition arrived Dutse International Airport in company of his campaign organisation’s director general, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and was received by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Panini, the APC state chairman, Alhaji Aminu Sani Gumel and few APC members.

They all accompanied him to the 3 Star Hotel venue of meeting with delegates.

Governor Badaru who has also picked APC presidential forms was said to be away in Abuja while his deputy, Umar Namadi, was also outside the state.

Professor Osibanjo held a closed door meeting with state delegates and registration of delegates began at around 9: am. Their names, account numbers and phone numbers were recorded. Not more than 220 out of 482 delegates attended the meeting as some came late while others were barred from entering into the Conference Hall of the hotel.

It was gathered that some women led by one of the local government APC women leader, (name with held), led a protest and chanted slogans ‘Bamayi, Bamayi’ , meaning we don’t support Osinbajo.

Speaking to Blueprint, the woman leader said gone are the days when few people will sit down and impose candidates or aspirant.

The vice president who was expected to address large chunk of APC supporters after the meeting with delegates came out and went straight to his official vehicle.

While responding to questions from journalists, he said he was in Jigawa to meet with delegates, discuss with them and seek their support.

He added that he was in Dutse to further boost the unity of APC ahead of 2023 general elections.

