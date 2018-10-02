Badaru emerges Jigawa APC flag bearer

Jigawa state Governor, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state has scored 3,113 votes to emerge the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2019 gubernatorial elections during the last Sunday’s party primary election held at the Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse.

Badaru Abubakar defeated his opponent, Alhaji Ubale Yusuf Hashim, who scored 54 votes while 35 votes were invalid.

The Returning Officer and leader of the team sent from the National Headquarters of the APC to conduct the indirect primaries, Senator Abubakar Sadiq Yaradua said a total number of 3,828 delegates were accredited.

Senator Sadiq Yar’Adua pointed out that the exercise was peaceful and commended the conduct of the delegates during the exercise.

In his speech shortly after the conclusion of the 2018 state gubernatorial primary elections which he won with a resounding margin, Governor Badaru Abubakar commended the state delegates for waiting patiently for almost 24 hours.

He explained that the state has witnessed a meticulous and transparent primary election process which saw not one but two accreditations to ensure strict adherence to the party’s guidelines.

