Badaru, NITDA DG, others bag Jigawa Correspondents’ Chapel award

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Jigawa state chapter has awarded Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and seven other personalities for their outstanding performances in different fields of human endeavour.

Badaru Thursday received the award as the best performing governor in agriculture during a maiden public lecture and award presentation organised by the chapel in honour of its former chairman, late Comrade Ahmed Abubakar.

The ceremony was held at the Ahmadu Bello Hall, New Secretariat, Dutse.

Speaking during the award presentation, the chairman of the chapel, Comrade Muhammed Zangina Kura, said the occasion was organised in honour of late Comrade Ahmed Abubakar because of his exemplary leadership and contribution that will remain indelible in the history of journalism in Jigawa state.

Also, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar described the late Ahmed Abubakar as a man of peace, and a gentled journalist who always abide by the ethics of journalism in his reportage.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Malam Umar Namadi, also appreciated the award of honour given to him by the correspondent’s chapel. He described the award as a source of encouragement for more service delivery to humanity.

The chairman of the occasion and Commissioner of Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Bala Ibrahim Mamser, said late Ahmed was a very rear journalist who spent his life promoting peace and unity.

The Director General, National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), Malam Kasifu Inuwa Abdullahi was also awarded as the “Champion of Digital Literacy In Nigeria”, while the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse, Professor Abdulkareem Sabo Mohammed awarded as a “Champion of Digital Transformation in FUD”.

Other awardees were Senator Danladi Sankara, Hon Abubakar Makki Yanleman, former permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini and former director general, Federal Radio, Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim as well as Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu.

