Badaru presents N178. 5bn 2023 to Jigawa assembly

The Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has presented N178, 576,000,000 billion as the proposed appropriation bill for the 2023 fiscal year.

Presenting the proposed budget on the floor of the Jigawa state House of Assembly Wednesday, Badaru said it is slightly over the 2022 original budget by only 0.4 percent.

Tagged “Budget of Consolidation for Sustainable Socioeconomic Development,” the governor said, “Taking into account, the Supplementary Appropriations of N20.279 billion, the 2023 proposed budget is less than the total appropriations for 2022 by almost 10%.”

He has also presented the sum of N82.28 billion as budget for the local government councils that will be generated from various sources locally.

According to him, the personnel cost, including local government contributions to primary education and Primary Healthcare Staff cost is N34,144,000,000 billion.

Overhead cost and other non-salary recurrent expenditure is N21, 115,000,000 billion.