Badeh: Police nab 3 over ex-CDS murder

Indications emerged yesterday that the Nigeria Police have arrested two principal suspects linked to the killing of a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Blueprint source disclosed that Police investigation has narrowed the crime to two of the suspects, who were found to have been directly involved in the attack that led to the death of the former Defence Chief.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that investigation into the gruesome murder of the ex-defence boss had been accelerated following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the perpetrators of the crime should be brought to book.

The source said that the third suspect may be left off the hook as there is not sufficient evidence to tie the suspect to the crime, though investigation was on-going.

The arrest is coming one week after Badeh was killed by gunmen, who attacked him while he was returning from his farm, along Abuja-Keffi Road.

The murder of the ex-defence chief had raised fears among top security managers in the country, just as it was trailed by criticism from within and outside government circles and resounding outcry for justice to be done.

Badeh served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff until his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff by former President Goodluck Jonathan in January 2014 and retired in 2015.

Efforts to confirm the development from the Force public relations Officer (FPRO), Jimoh Moshood, at the time of going to press, proved abortive as his phone number was unavailable

