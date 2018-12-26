Badeh’s gruesome murder

The assassination of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh penultimate Sunday has added to the growing list of high profile murders in the country in recent years. The retired Air Force General was gunned down in his jeep while returning from his farm situated along Keffi-Abuja road. His driver and one of his aides travelling with him in the vehicle were injured in the brutal attack.

Badeh’s demise came about three months after the horrific killing of retired Major-Gen. Idris Alkali. Like Badeh, Gen. Alkali was on September 2, this year, travelling to his Bauchi farm when he was caught in a riot during which irate youths barricaded the road. The youths were protesting an attack by gunmen on a shopping complex located at Lafande in the outskirts of Dura-Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

It was after the incident that Gen. Alkali’s whereabouts became unknown. He was later declared missing for a few weeks and an investigation was launched into his disappearance. This led to the recovery of his vehicle which was dumped in a mining pond, while his remains were discovered in a shallow grave at Guchwet in Shen also in the same Local Government Area.

It took a combined effort of the military and police personnel to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Alkali. Arrests were made and the suspects have since been charged to court.

As recently as November 2, 2012, Gen. Muhammadu Shuwa, the iconic Civil War hero was gunned down in cold blood at his homestead in Maiduguri. At first, the killing was attributed to the ubiquitous Boko Haram gunmen. But a few days later, the sect spokesperson issued a statement distancing the group from the murder. The painful irony of Gen. Shuwa’s death was that he survived the bloody civil war only to fall to the bullets of some faceless criminals in the twilight of his life and under the watch of security personnel attached to his residence.

Gen. Shuwa’s fate was a reminder of a similar tragedy that befell former attorney-general and minister of justice, Chief Bola Ige, who was murdered in cold blood by unknown gunmen in the comfort of his residence in Ibadan on December 23, 2001. The mystery surrounding Ige’s death was that his security details had all gone in search of their dinner in the neighbourhood when the assassins struck. Like in Shuwa’s case, the killers have not been found just as no one could explain why the entire security squad had to migrate for dinner en masse, leaving their principal unprotected. They were not even punished for dereliction of duty, giving the impression that the murder was sponsored by the federal government.

While Gen. Alkali was believed to have been a victim of ethno-religious bigots baying for blood and vengeance, no one can explain Badeh’s killing except the theory that he was eliminated by those apprehensive of being implicated about a month before opening his defence in the corruption trial he was facing in court.

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the security agents the marching orders to fish out the killers. Also, the authorities of the Nigerian Air Force have given the assurance that they were on top of the situation and that the assassins would be tracked down and brought to justice.

The latest killing of Badeh is a wake-up call on the federal government and security agencies to step up their operations especially as the 2019 general elections are around the corner. Although his murder and that of Gen. Alkali might not be politically motivated, they send the worrisome signal that if the big shots are not safe despite the personal security they enjoy, the masses must be losing their sleep.

Nigeria has been bogged down by all manner of security challenges ranging from terrorism, herders/farmers’ clashes, kidnapping and allied crimes in recent years. The federal government has a primary responsibility to secure the lives of its citizens irrespective of their status. Failure to guarantee this is a recipe for anomy.

