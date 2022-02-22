Badminton: Dare hails new African Champion Opeyori

The Sports Minister Sunday Dare has congratulated Nigeria’s Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori on his victory at the All Africa Individual Badminton Championships in Kampala, Uganda over the weekend.

Opeyori defeated the home boy Brian Kasirye of Uganda in straight sets, winning 21-14, 23-21 in a thrilling and pulsating encounter.

The Nigerian had earlier, also beaten the 2017 Champion Adel Hamek of Algeria in straight sets in the semifinal.

The Minister commended Opeyori for doing the nation proud and displaying the unconquerable Nigerian spirit at the Championships inspite of being the country’s sole representative.