Badminton Federation lifts ban on training



Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has lifted restrictions on training and allowed its players to go back to the court in line with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development proclamation on ease of restrictions of training for non-contact sports.



According to a statement signed by the BFN President, the Federation has fashioned out protocols and modalities for the resumption of training and has made plans to ensure compliance with these important protocols.

The Federation, in the same vain, has issued protocols for when competitions resume.

The statement reads: “The Board, prompted by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development proclamation on ease of restrictions of training for non-contact sports of which badminton is one, has fashioned out protocols and modalities for the resumption of training and has made plans to ensure compliance to these all-important protocols. The Federation in the same vein has also issued protocols for when competitions resume”.