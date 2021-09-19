Badminton: Gbayan joins the race for presidency, promises to transform federation

Chairman of FCT Badminton Association, Mr. Gabriel Gbayan, has joined the race to run for the position of presidency.

Mr. Gbayan who transformed Badminton in FCT said he is showing interest because he wants to take the sports to another level.

The Benue-born administrator who was not happy with the state of the Federation secretariat when he went to submit his form said he was going to transform the place.

He also revealed that his operational strategy will be engagement, integration and collaboration to achieve the dream of the founding fathers of the game of badminton.

The FCT chairman further noted that, “I want a less rancour arrangement that every stakeholder will be considered to achieve our objectives of improving this game in all its facets.”

Mr. Gbayan is presently the chairman of FCT Badminton, a position he occupied in 2014 before he was reelected for the second term. He is also a board member of the BFN representing the North Central zone.

Other achievements of Gbayan includes: *He singlehandedly sponsored 80 umpires across the country in 2018 on a course in Abuja for the first time in 10 years.

*He also co-sponsored an invitational championship for active and veterans in Jo’s, Plateau state in April 2021where he also presented Badminton rackets, pairs of canvas, amongst others to players.

And lastly, he had sponsored so many players to national and international competitions.

Many stakeholders in the game believe that Gbayan has what it takes to move Badminton to the top.

