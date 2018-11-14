Bafana to play Paraguay in Mandela challenge

Bafana Bafana will play Paraguay in the Nelson Mandela Challenge Centenary celebrations at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday, 20 November.

The match will kick off at 19h00 and comes three days after South Africa’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Nigeria at FNB Stadium on 17 November 2018.

SA Football Association (Safa) President, Dr Danny Jordaan who made the announcement in Johannesburg , said they could not have come up with a better opposition to mark 100 years of South Africa’s icon and father of the Nation, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

“We urge football fans to come in their thousands to pay homage to this South African and global icon whose love for children is well documented.

“The match between Bafana Bafana and Paraguay is a fitting tribute to this giant who would have been 100 years this year,” said the Safa President.

Dr Jordaan said SAFA will donate R1,5 million towards the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund as children were the closest thing to Madiba.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the City of Durban and Moses Mabhida Stadium for partnering with SAFA in making sure this giant is given a fitting tribute in this momentous year,” he said.

Bafana Bafana and Paraguay have clashed on three occasions to date.