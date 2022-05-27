Bago emerges Niger APC gubernatorial candidate  

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Chanchaga Constituency, Niger state, Hon. Mohammed Idris Bago, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state.

Bago polled 540 votes to secure the flag of the party ahead of nine other aspirants, while Blueprint Newspapers’ publisher and the Kaakaki Nupe, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, came second with 386 votes.

Also, a former commissioner in the state, Engr. Sani Ndanusa, secured 86 votes; Ahmed Mohammed Kutigi, one vote; Aliyu Idris, one vote; Alhaji Mohammed Kpautagi, one vote; just as Yahaya Mohammed Kuta couldn’t secure any vote.

The state, deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, got 117 votes.

The returning officer, who doubled as the chairman, APC’s Governorship Primaries in Niger state, Barrister Noshiru Ibrahim, while announcing the results, said Mohammed Umar Bago polled the highest votes in the elections and, therefore, declared him the winner.

