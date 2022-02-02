Bagudu approves screening of 35,000 women for cervical cancer

About 35,000 women in Kebbi state are expected to benefit from the free scaling up of cervical cancer screening approved by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

This was contained in a press release signed by the special adviser to the governor, Malam Yahaya Sarki who quoted the Commissioner of Health, Jafar Muhammad as saying that the governor has already approved money meant for the exercise.

He said the governor gave the approval in order to enable more eligible women across the state have access to the ongoing screening exercise.

Q“The devastating nature of cervical cancer requires prompt, deliberate and decisive action, in order to prevent and control cervical cancer in women,” he said.

The commissioner further stated that the governor has approved the engagement of a competent consultant to ensure the success of the program.

The commissioner added that 100 health workers across the state were trained to facilitate the smooth running of the program.

Jafar appealed to all women in the state to take advantage of the program with a view to knowing their status.

He also enjoined traditional and religious leaders to sensitise the citizens, particularly women, towards leveraging on the free screening and treatment provided by the program.