Bagudu assures farmers of support in Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has rejoiced with the Muslim Ummah on the Edil-Fitr celebration.

Senator Bagudu commended Islamic scholars throughout the state, for the conduct of beneficial Ramadan tafsir and educating Muslims calling on all adherents to imbibe the teachings and lessons of the holy month as well as sustain prayers for the state and nation.

He affirmed commitment to the provision of additional support to farmers for wet and dry season cultivation towards food security.

He thanked the people of the state for their support.

The governor expressed immense appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for sustained support to the state which facilitated its economic and industrial growth.

He acknowledged the tremendous moral and material assistance to Kebbi state by the president which has improved the living condition of the inhabitants of the state.

