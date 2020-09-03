Bagudu: Comforting flood-hit Kebbi farmers

YAHAYA SARKI writes on the damaging effects of the recent flood that hit Kebbi state and the succour fast coming their way.

Kebbi state is synonymous with food production, largely due to the formidable revolutionary approaches of the state chief executive, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in food production, particularly rice production. Kebbi has the potency to produce myriad of agricultural products, amongst which is rice. Indisputably, the state is fast becoming the food basket of the nation.

Certainly, happy development has indeed attracted the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, prompting him to kick-start the ‘Anchor Borrowers loan Program’ in the state in 2015, to provide loans and agricultural inputs such as cheap fertilizers, improved seeds, chemicals and water pumping machines, among others. No fewer than 100,000 rice farmers in the state had benefitted from this invaluable gesture.

The programme, a tripartite arrangement among the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has the rice millers as the up takers and farmers on the other side as the producers.

Luckily, the president chose the state to launch his diversification agenda to improve the nation’s economy through agriculture in order to reduce over dependence on oil, bolster its food security, by achieving self-sufficiency in rice production, curb importation of rice and create more employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the country.

It is interesting to note that, the federal government’s scheme in the land of equity has largely been successful due to the political sagacity, unwavering commitment and ceaseless support of Governor Bagudu. Obviously, the governor had successfully and patriotically triggered rice revolution, not only in his state, but across Nigeria as a whole .

Today, many people who were not hitherto rice farmers but voracious consumers have happily and willingly gone back to the farms, thus resulting in the massive increase of rice production, stoppage of importation of rice and the establishment of small and large scale rice mills.

Interestingly, Kebbi state has now become the darling of many states and the investors ‘ destination, not only in Nigeria, but across Africa and entire world.

Flood

But sadly enough, the state’s massive rice production was hampered by the recent devastating floods. Although the state had hitherto witnessed flood disasters, but none was as devastating as the 2020 floods. This is because it came when the diligent farmers of the state were expecting bumper harvests and more people have embraced farming. The floods came with a bang and regrettably dashed the hopes of many of the farmers.

Yes, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had forecasted that Kebbi would be among the states to be hit by flood this year, but not many, including the authorities envisaged such colossal losses.

The floods that came were as a result of continuous rainfall, making the dams to be filled to capacity and the subsequent release of the water to farmlands. So, the disaster was caused by a culmination of reasons that include the intensive rainfall and release of water from the dams.

Colossal losses

The losses incurred by the farmers, especially rice farmers in the state were colossal and immeasurable, they run into billions of naira . Thousands of hectares of fadama rice farms in the state were affected by the flood. Rice farms , other agricultural crops, livestock and even communities were not spared by the raging floods.

The flood even caused the loss of eight lives in Tungar Gehuru village of Jega local government area. The colossal damage to physical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges across the state was also legendary and it runs into billions of naira also. Many major roads and bridges were washed away by the floods, with a host of communities completely cut off from the remaining parts of the state. Preliminary reports revealed that over six bridges had collapsed as a result of the floods.

More worrisome is that major rice producing local government areas in the state were affected by the floods, including their farming communities. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu had to cut off his official engagement in Abuja and rushed back to Kebbi on Saturday.

The visibly agitated and disturbed governor, right from the Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna Airport, Ambursa, embarked on assessment visits to flood affected communities and farmlands across the state.

On Saturday , precisely, on 30th of August, 2020 , the governor started his visit to flood ravaged local government areas areas in the state, to assess the situation. The governor who was accompanied by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA), led by its Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dododo, visited Augie, Argungu and Arewa local government areas to assess rice farmlands, roads and bridges affected by the flood.

Governor’s response

Bagudu, who defied the difficult terrains of the hinterlands, took time to personally interact with the victims, commiserated with them, diligently and patiently listened to their needs, with a view to assisting them.

Speaking at Bakin Gada, in Argungu local government shortly after inspecting rice farmlands submerged by the floods, Bagudu flanked by the National President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) , Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, expressed utmost shock over the incident, describing it as regrettable.

“Things like this happen, we are not unique in the world , it is regrettable. We have seen in the hurricane laura and other hurricanes similar and other worst problems. We are responding to disasters and supporting each other, and i believe the FGN, the CBN and other associations will respond to this effectively and timely too,” he assured.

While thanking the CBN and RIFAN for their concern over the flood situation, the governor appreciated the Buhari administration’s derive to making Nigeria self-sufficient in food production.

At Kwakkwashe village where the state’s relief agency distributed relief materials to the displaced victims, the governor expressed his administration’s worry over their plight.

Bagudu further charged them to cooperate with the authorities, as they should temporarily relocate to a safe haven.

He urged them to continue to enrol their children in schools, maintain clean environment and use facemasks to guard against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also advised the community to organise their youths, to form vigilante services, to boost security in the area.

Other places visited by the governor include Birnin Tudu, Tiggi, Shaharma and Agoda communities in Augie local government, as well as Matan Fada, Bakin Gada, Zanginawa and Yeldu in Argungu local government area.

RIFAN boss

Commiserating with his fellow farmers, RIFAN national president, Alhaji Goronyo, said he led the North-west state chapters to Kebbi state for a self-assessment.

“I can say that the devastating effect of the flood to farms is beyond comment. I don’t think in the most recent time, this kind of flood has happened to this level, the only thing I can say is that, the Almighty God is in control.

“Everything that we have seen is from God and we must thank Him and I know He can replace whatever we lost, with what we can even imagine,” Goronyo said.

Our losses –Farmers

At Sabon Gari community, Birnin Tudu, Magaji Amadu, the village head, narrated their ordeals to the visiting governor.

He said the flood was a culmination of both the continuous intensive rains being witnessed now, as well as the water released from the dam.

Also, an elderly farmer, Alhaji Aliyu Soda, while appealing for assistance from the government, said for over 11 years, they had never seen a flood disaster as devastating as this.

He appealed to the government to assist them with farming inputs such as assorted seeds and fertilizers, among others.

Succour to the people

Earlier, SEMA chair, Alhaji Dododo, had told the governor that apart from the agency’s efforts at relocating the victims and relief materials were donated to them.

They included 20 bags of rice,10 bags millet, 10 bags of guinea corn, 5 bags of salt, 30 cartons of macaroni,5 cartons of tomatoes,50 bundles of Shadda(guinea brocade), 50 bundles of atampa and 7 jerricans of groundnut oil. Others were 5 cooking pots, 100 plastic kettles,100 plastic buckets,100 plastic cups, 100 plastic plates, 100 mosquitoes nets, 5 cartons of bathing soaps, 100 plastic mats,100 blankets and truckload of firewood.

Appreciation

Appreciating the gesture, the district head of the area, Alhaji Suleman Mera (Sarkin Gobir Lailaba), thanked the governor for the quick response, and described the Bagudu administration as people-oriented .

In continuation of the visit, the governor was on Sunday at Suru, Bunza, Kalgo and Birnin Kebbi local government areas as well as Bunza local government to see the devastation caused by the floods.

In all the places visited, he assured that succour would come the people’s way to mitigate the effect of the losses they suffered.

Buhari’s comforting words

Comforting the victims, President Buhari said: “I am particularly sad over this incident because it’s a setback to our efforts to boost local rice production as part of measures to stop food importation.

“Kebbi State is the focal point of our policy to produce rice locally as part of this administration’s commitment to agricultural revival which suffered relative neglect in favour of food importation.

“With the loss of six lives and still counting, thousands of hectares flooded and estimated economic losses of more than one billion naira by rice farmers, we face a major setback in our efforts to boost local food production.

”This bad news couldn’t have come at a worse time for our farmers and other Nigerians who looked forward to a bumper harvest this year, in order to reduce the current astronomical rise in the costs of food items.”

While sympathising with the bereaved families and farmers affected, the president added, “we are going to work closely with the Kebbi State Government in order to bring relief to the victims.”, he averred.

With the president’s words of succour, Kebbi farmers can rest be assured that their losses would soon be mitigated in the fullness of time.

Mr Sarki, the media aide to Kebbi state governor, wrote from Birnin Kebbi

