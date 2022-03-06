Bagudu lays foundation for Kebbi Aviation College

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state over the weekend laid the foundation for the construction of Air Unity Aviation College in Kebbi.

Speaking during the ceremony held at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, Bagudu said: “We are all gathered here because this is a very important milestone and that’s why sons and daughters of Kebbi gathered here to welcome and appreciate you, Unity Aviation Services.”

He observed that, ordinarily, “the gathering would have been for commissioning but because over the last few years, all the stakeholders were unanimous that the way to develop the state was to cooperate with each other and support investors and show respect for investors.”

While assuring that the siting of the college was apt and timely, Bagudu observed that one of the major hallmarks of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was to mobilise and encourage investors.

The governor prayed that the college would soon become a reality to provide the students of the institute the opportunity to compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

He recalled that the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, where the college would be situated, was constructed by the former governor of the state, Alhaji Sa’idu Nasamu-Dakingari, which replaced a pre-existing airport constructed by Sen. Muhammed Adamu Aliero, adding that governance remained a continuous process and work in progress.

Bagudu urged Air Unity Aviation Services to use its formidable contacts across the globe to also invite and influence other air service providers to come to Kebbi, saying that the space was readily available to accommodate more players.