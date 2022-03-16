Bagudu set to emerge as new NPA’s ED Finance/Admin

Following the confirmation of Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive MD/ CEO of the Nigeria Ports Authority, the presidency may have concluded plans to appoint Mohammed Bagudu Waziri as Executive Director Finance and Administration of the agency, Blueprint has reliably gathered.

Bello- Koko replaced Ms. Hadiza Usman who was removed from office over certain allegations of corruption.

Waziri is one of the children of late business mogul, Alhaji Bagudu Waziri, popularly called BCCC.

He is currently a deputy director at Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC).

A presidency source told Blueprint that when Bello -Koko who was the Executive Director Finance and Administration was confirmed as the NPA boss, the presidency spread its searchlight and commenced move for an experienced professional in the public service to fill the vacancy.

Waziri, a native of Bida, Niger state, graduated from the Department of Business Administration of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with an MBA from the same school.

He has attended several professional courses both at home and abroad.