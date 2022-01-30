Bagudu suspends Danko/Wasagu LG administrator

The Sole Administrator of Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state, Malam Abubakar Umar Sharu has been suspended by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for undisclosed reasons.

The governor, who was said to have paid an unscheduled visit to the local government area to symphathise with the people of Ayu village who were recently attacked by bandits, ordered the state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to, with immediate effect, suspend Abubakar Umar Sharu.

The governor, who was said to be visibly angry according to a reliable source, also directed the ministry to investigate the suspended sole administrator’s activities since he assumed office three months ago.

Blueprint gathered that the suspension of the sole administrator might not be unconnected with the series of petitions filed against him by aggrieved members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government area.

The party members were said to have written series of complaints against Abubakar’s style of leadership ahead of the local government elections slated for February 5, 2022.

Similarly, he was accused of truancy, coming to office late and closing at will and inflating figures of IDPs funds, among others.

Danko/Wasagu local government is one of the areas in Zuru emirate being faced by incessant banditry activities, with the recent killing and maiming of innocent citizens in Ayyu village.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent over the weekend, the suspended sole administrator, Malam Abubakar Umar, declined comments on the allegations, saying: “You know I am under suspension and investigations are still on.”

Further efforts to secure comments from any official of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs also proved abortive as at the time of filing in this report.