Bagudu tasks nomadic Fulani on school enrolment

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has renewed his appeal to Fulani nomads to enroll their children in school.

The governor was speaking in an interaction with Fulani Women at Rugga Majo and Tsoyel Shago settlement in Argungu Local Government Area.

He directed the immediate provision of drinking water, school and mosque to the settlement instructing the ministry of Water Resources to start the drilling of borehole and dig a well immediately.

Leaders of the settlement, Mohammed Yale and Mallama Hauwa’u appealed to the Governor for the provision of water for both human and animal use as well as schools for their children and a mosque.

The governor also paid condolence visit to the residence of Sa’idu Muhammad Argungu on the death of his wife, two children and house maid, who lost their lives in an fire incident this Tuesday in Argungu. He prayed Allah to grant them mercy.

The governor also visited Argungu Emirate Primary and Secondary school to sympathize with teachers and students on the fire outbreak which destroyed one block of classroom and prayed against recurrence.