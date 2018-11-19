Bagudu urges Nigerians to donate for cancer treatment

Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu has tasked Nigerians to donate for the treatment of cancer. Such gesture, he said, would go a long way to reduce preventable deaths in the country.

He stated this at a fundraising programme for cancer patients in Abujaover the weekend. Tagged Project Blue by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), emphasis was laid on the fact that donating for

the treatment of cancer means to “Show love.”

The governor gave assurance that the NGO will be able to fund more people for treatment.

Also, the Executive Director of the organisation, Mr. Runcie Chidebe said it was imperative for Nigerians to help indigent cancer patients as the disease is becoming rampant.

The show, tagged “Show Love”, is meant to encourage and engage Nigerians to financially support indigent cancer patients.

According to Chidebe, awareness of cancer without adequate provision for treatment can make the victims lose their lives because of the thoughts of treatment.

“I started the fight for cancer victims while I was serving in the year 2013. I met a cancer victim who finally died because of inadequate funds for treatment.

“The rising cost of cancer treatment and poverty has remained a major impediment for several cancer patients who cannot afford cancer treatment in Nigeria.

“We believe that early detection and treatment can save a lot of lives. But lack of funds hampers survival chances of a lot of people.

The funds realized today would be used as a trust fund which will be made available to patients at any given time.

“I implore cancer patients who find funds as impediments for treatment to log on to our website at

