Bagudu visits flood victims, pledges govt’s intervention

The Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Saturday visited flood ravaged areas in the state, to assess the situation.

The Governor who was accompanied by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA), led by its Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dododo, visited Augie, Argungu and Arewa local government communities, to asses rice farmlands, roads and bridges affected by the flood.

According a statement made available to Blueprint Sunday by the Special Adviser on media to the governor Yahaya Sarki, Bagudu, who defied the difficult terrains of the hinterlands, took time to personally interact with the victims.

Speaking to Journalists at Bakin Gada, in Argungu local government shortly after inspecting rice farmlands submerged by the floods, Bagudu expressed shock over the incident, describing it as regrettable.

‘ Things like this happen, we are not unique in the world , it is regrettable. We have seen in the hurricane laura and other hurricanes similar and other worst problems,” said.

The governor expressed optimism that Nigeria, which according to him, had witnessed similar disasters before, would surmount the problem.

He assured the farmers that, the federal government with its institutions like the CBN and other organisations, would respond to the problem effectively.

He averred: ” We are responding to disasters and supporting each other, and i believe the FGN, the CBN and other associations will respond to this effectively and timely too.”

While thanking the CBN and RIFAN for their concern over the flood situation in Kebbi, Bagudu equally appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership derive to making Nigeria self sufficient in food production.

He said that the President would soon summon a meeting of the National Food Security Council and the problem of flood disasters, among others, would be discussed.