Bagudu’s wife commends Kebbi on improved healthcare delivery

The wife of Kebbi state governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has commended Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for laying the foundation that led to the attainment of quality health care services in the state.

A Government House statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Malam Yahaya Sarki, said the wife commended him for giving the cancer control and treatment tremendous support in the state.

Dr. Zainab spoke Wednesday in a virtual address to audience at a stakeholders’ meeting for the Cervical Cancer Screening Project held at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Birnin Kebbi.

She thanked Governor Bagudu for his moral and material support to the cancer control programme in the state by increasing the number of women to be screened from five thousand to thirty-five thousand as well as establishing Kebbi Indigent Cancer Fund to cater for less privileged patients. In addition, the government has formulated a five year Kebbi Development Cancer Plan.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, she said Bagudu’s led government was determined to sustain the tempo on control and eliminating of cervical cancer,saying there is need for early detection.

He said the state government has launched Kebbi Indigent Cancer Fund with more than thirty million naira in which three hundred and sixty patients have received free treatment and other services.

In a welcome address, the Commissioner for Health, Jaafar Muhammad, said the meeting was to ensure the coming together of health care providers to discuss achievements on cancer control.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

