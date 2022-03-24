Bahá’í community marks New Year with call for world peace

The Bahá’í community in Nigeria has joined others across the globe to mark the new calender tear of the Bahá’í Faith (Naw Ruz) with a call on humanity to imbibe the virtues of love, unity, peace and selfless service.

The Naw Ruz usually falls between March 20 and 22 on the day of the vernal equinox, which marks the beginning of the spring season when new plants come forth.

The day is, however, recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNICEF) as one of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Speaking at a special event to commemorate the day in Abuja, Chairman of the Local Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’í Community in Nigeria, Barr. Lawrence Alobi, a retired Commissioner of Police, explained that the Naw Ruz was celebrated at the end of 19 days of fasti g by the Bahai’s and marks the dawn of a new beginning for change and spiritual rejuvenation.

Alobi noted that the Prophet Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, Bahaullah, described the spiritual significance of Naw-Ruz in terms of spring and the new life that it brings.

He said the prophet advised adherents that as the fast ended, they should turn a new page in their lives and be inspired to right action and spiritual excellence.

“The Naw Ruz is a time of joy and celebration, with the darkness of winter coming to an end and the reappearance of light, warmth and the beauty of spring’s flowers. It is usually a festive event observed with meetings for prayer, music and dancing with feast of hospitality, love, unity, rejoicing, spiritual renewal, reminder of the oneness of humanity and the oneness of all the Prophets and messengers of God and the spiritual upliftment they each brought to humanity”. Alobi added.

The chairman of the local spiritual assembly also used the occasion to re-emphasize the key teachings of the Bahá’í Faith which is to promote world peace, equality and oneness of mankind, oneness of religion, elimination of all forms of prejudices among others.

He urged leaders to turn a new leaf and emulate the prophets and messengers of God who rendered selfless service to the people and were not concerned with possession of material things.