Bailout: Imo, Kwara, Osun, Kogi, 13 others still owe workers, pensioners – BudGit

Benue loses bid to stop EFCC from probing accounts

Despite receiving N1.7 trillion from the federal government for payment of salaries and other entitlements, some states are yet to pay pension and salary entitlements of pensioners and civil servants, BudGit has disclosed.

BudGit is a Civil Society Organisation that applies technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement, and facilitate societal change.

The CSO had carried out a survey to ascertain the frequency and magnitude of challenges civil servants and pensioners are encountering.

According to a statement by BudGit’s Communication Lead, Ayomide Faleye, the group noted that 12 states were yet to settle secondary schools teachers’ salaries after securing funds to do so.

The report showed that state governments continued to default on secondary school teachers’ entitlements, even as they threatened workers to keep the information away from public domain.

Osun, Kogi top list It clarified further: “Osun state has been paying secondary school teachers above level 8 only a fraction of their salaries and entitlement for the last 30 months.

Cumulatively, Osun state is owing secondary school teachers above level 8 about 15 months’ salary.

“Other states with outstanding liabilities to states include Abia, Benue, Bayelsa, Kwara, Imo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo and Zamfara.

Kogi State, for instance, is owing teachers about 13 months salaries, according to the response given by secondary school teachers during the survey.

“Midwives, whose responsibility includes attending to issues around pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum, women’s sexual and reproductive health and newborn care- are also bugged down by issues, including failure of some states to pay salaries and emolument as at when due.

“Midwives were questioned during the survey across the 36 states.

BudGit discovered that 10 states are owing midwives salaries as at close of business on September 24, 2018.

Also, “Delta, Imo, Abia, Osun, Plateau, Bayelsa, Ekiti and 11 other states owe pensioners entitlement ranging from one month to 36 months.

Almost all pensioners expressed how unhappy they are, their dissatisfaction with the government and how hard it has been for them to survive despite years of hard work up into service.” The organisation tasked states owing workers and pensioners salaries and other entitlements, to offset outstanding liabilities as the bailout funds estimated to be about N1.8 trillion had been provided by the federal government to assist them in off-setting all outstanding liabilities to workers.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.