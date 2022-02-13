Baker decries raw material cost, multiple taxation, poor electricity

Chairman of Umraza Bakery Group, Alhaji Salisu Umar, has said the company is doing its best to create jobs for the teeming youths, despite challenges of multiple taxation, poor electricity supply and expensive raw materials.

Addressing the presentation of awards to staff and distributors of Umraza Group of Bakery for their loyalty and honest services to the company last year, he said Umraza Bakery group, which produces Halima, Umraza and Season 4 breads, has a large number of distributors and staff and hope to engage more, but if the challenges continue it could affect this dream “when there is little work due to the issues affect bakeries, there will be no need to keep staffs.

“The challenges bakers faced include increase in prices of raw materials and the unavailability of raw materials, multiple taxation from different government agencies doing the same work. Electricity is another big problem, we pay close to a million naira on monthly basis for the light that is not even there, most times we don’t get the light and without light we can’t do business, diesel is expensive and most times we had to run on diesel for hours.

“The business was borne out of passion. In the next few years I hope to see Umraza at the top, being number one name in the country, having branches in the states and rural areas to provide job opportunities to both men and women. I assured the distributors that the company is mindful of the challenges they are facing in carrying out their duty that the management is working towards improving it, as the global economic situation improves.”

The chairman implored the distributors to accept the tokens of promo items being presented to them for the occasion, adding that it’s a way of assuring them that the management remember and holds them at the highest esteem. He expressed gratitude to his staff and other stakeholders that have kept the bakeries running over time, despite daunting challenges.

The Chairman also lauded Prince Ayodele Arokoyo, who is the Coordinating General Manager for his special coordinating efforts and Mr Jackson Joseph Edoh, while he thanked the accountants of the bakeries for their dedicated services.

Speaking in the same vein, Central Coordinating General Manager, Prince Ayodele Arokoyo said, “the bread industry is a very big industry that has contributed meaningfully to the economic development of Nigeria. Bread is one of the most stable foods on every Nigerian table and therefore this makes it one of the highest employer of labour, a lot of youths have been taken away from the streets. There is need for government to look into the challenges facing the sector and address it.”