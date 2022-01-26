Bala advocates for new modern correctional center in Bauchi metropolis

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed on Tuesday pleaded with the federal government on the need to look at the possibility of building a new modern correctional center in Bauchi metropolis in a move to decongest the facility.



The governor made the request in an interactive session in his office with the outgoing Assistant Controller General of the Correctional Service, Mustafa Iliyasu Attah who was redeployed to the Service Headquarters, Abuja.



Governor Bala Mohammed said the state government is ready to provide land and other necessary facilities required for the building of the new modern correctional facility in the metropolis for the security of the center.



He advised the Correctional Service in the state to come up with a system that will discongest its facilities by transferring inmates to other centers that are less congested and assured of his administration’s support in that direction.



“Bauchi metropolis need a new modern correctional center and we are ready to provide all what is required. I must support the federal government on this move because Bauchi will be the beneficiary. Our center in Bauchi is an old structure and therefore there is the need to modern correctional centre in Bauchi.”



The governor said the state government will collaborate with the service in its plan of reducing congestion in the correctional facilities through reforms in judicial system and his administration will sustain the partnership to be more mutually beneficial.



Govenor Bala Mohammed therefore enjoined the federal government to support and assist the service to improve the integrity of the architecture of its facility for the interest of both government and inmates.



Earlier, the outgoing Assistant Controller General of the Correctional Service, Mustafa Iliyasu Attah appreciated the support of the governor to the correctional service, urging him to maintain the gesture.