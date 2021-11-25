Bala assures Bauchi students on outstanding scholarship allowances

Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed has announced plans by his administration to settle the outstanding scholarship of students to alleviate their sufferings.

The governor announced this when he received newly elected officials of the National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS) who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed said he cherished the understanding and patience of the students over the nonpayment, explained that the payment would commence next year without any excuse from government.

He sated further that his administration would work with NUBASS officials to ensure the welfare of students is better than where he found it on the inception of the administration.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bauchi state, let me congratulate the new officials of NUBASS and I am aware that you are facing a lot of challenges and hardships because of the nonpayment of your scholarship.

“I am not happy with the development and I want to tell you that we have enough resources to pay you so you can address your challenges,” he said.

The governor told the student leaders that the state government has trained a number of youth on agriculture in order to reduce the number of unemployed youth in the state.

Governor Mohammed said his administration is doing well in supporting security agencies to ensure the safety of schools for the students in order to have conducive environments for learning.

Earlier, the newly elected NUBASS president, Comrade Mahmud Abubakar, expressed gratitude to Governor Mohammed for approving the payment of outstanding scholarship of Bauchi state students.

“Your Excellency, we are here to appreciate you for your commitment and tremendous effort reviving educational system of Bauchi state which is for the benefit of students,” he said.

The NUBASS president acknowledged the concern of the governor for the welfare of students and assured him of the support and cooperation of NUBASS to ensure the success of his administration.