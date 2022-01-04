Bala donates 10 motorcycles to vigilante group, tasks them on security

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Monday, donated 10 operational motorcycles to the Vigilante Group of Bauchi, Duguri branch in Alkaleri local government area of the state to enhance their performance.

Speaking while presenting them with the keys of the motorcycles, the governor directed them to renew their commitment towards protecting the state against all forms of insecurity.

According to him, the state government was working in active synergy with security agencies working in the state with a view to ridding the state against criminal activities.

“I want to assure our vigilante group in Duguri District that apart from these motorcycles, I will be giving you a monthly financial support to enable you perform optimally,” he said.

Governor Bala who acknowledged their sacrifices towards assisting security agencies to tackle crime and criminality, however, cautioned them to discharge their responsibilities according to law.

Responding, the District Head of Duguri, Ibrahim YM Baba, applauded Governor Bala for the gesture, urging the vigilante group to utilise the motorcycles judiciously for improved security not only in Duguri but also across the state.

