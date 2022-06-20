Bala donates 60 cars to PDP campaign coordinators 

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has donated 60 vehicles to his campaign coordinators in the twenty Local Government Areas of the state.



Speaking at the ceremony held at Government House, Bauchi, Governor Bala said the gesture is to appreciate the beneficiaries for their outstanding performance towards his emergence as the Governor in the last general elections.



He described the coordinators as critical stakeholders in politics at the grassroots and urged them to use the vehicles in canvassing support and votes for him in 2023 elections for the victory of the PDP.



According to him, the move was to enable the beneficiaries to carry his campaign and that of the PDP to all corners of the state for the 2023 general elections as the provision of the vehicles would help to facilitate the party’s success at the elections.



Governor Bala expressed gratitude to the people of Bauchi State for given him the opportunity to serve in this capacity and promised to do more towards providing more dividends of democracy in his second term.



The governor urged those who lost in the recent party primaries to take it with good faith and support the winners for victory in order to enable the PDP led administration in the state to sustain its achievements in health, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment among others.



Earlier, the State PDP Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam congratulated the beneficiaries and appreciated Governor Bala for his outstanding support to the party leadership at all levels.

