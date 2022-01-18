Bala donates land for JIBWIS Islamic varsity in Bauchi

The Jamma’atul Izalatul Bid’a Waikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) has conducted its 2022 national preaching session in Bauchi where Governor Bala Mohammed announced the donation of land for the construction of the group’s Islamic University in the state.

Speaking at the preaching session held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, the governor explained that the allocation of the land was to compliment the efforts of the group in the promotion of Islamic education among the Muslim ummah.

The governor applauded JIBWIS for its commitment to the promotion of Islamic knowledge for the benefit of Muslim community and assured them of his administration’s support for more success.

“I want to thank JIBWIS for choosing Bauchi to be the venue of the National Preaching Session and I must thank you for your support and prayers to my administration. I will reciprocate the gesture by being just in the discharge of my official responsibilities,” he said.

Govenor Bala assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to initiate and implement policies and programmes geared towards improving their well-being for better living.

Earlier, the National Chairman Council of Ulama, Jamma’atul Izalatul Bid’a Waikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, explained that the preaching session was to pray for leaders, for the country to overcome its numerous security and economic challenges.

Sheikh Jingir, who applauded Governor Bala for the construction of new modem Hajj camp, mosques and roads in the state, pledged the support and cooperation of the group for the success of his administration.