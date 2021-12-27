Bala emerges 2020 highest Christian pilgrimage sponsor

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has bagged 2020 excellence award from the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission as the highest sponsor of Christian pilgrimage in the North-east.

Receiving the award at the council chambers, Government House Bauchi over the weekend, the governor expressed gratitude to the Commission for the award and pledged to reciprocate the gesture.

He said to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people of the state, his administration is committed to developing critical sectors of education, health, infrastructure which will be for the benefit of the entire citizens of the state.

Governor Bala used the medium to once again appreciate the people of the state for their support and cooperation to his administration and promised to consolidate on the execution of developmental projects to improve their living conditions.

“I thank you for this honour done to me and I will not take it for granted. I must work for the people of Bauchi State who elected me to be their Governor.”

Earlier the, the Executive Secretary, Nigerikan Christian Pilgrim Commission, Reverend Yakubu Pam congratulated the Bauchi governor for emerging the highest sponsor of Christian pilgrimage in the North East and for committing resources towards the sustenance of the pilgrimage in the country.

Rev Pam commended the governor for doing justice to all the citizens of the state without consideration to religious or tribal differences and enjoined him to sustain the sponsorship to enable the beneficiaries to pray for the state while in Jerusalem.

“We are here to celebrate with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed because of his long-term relationship with Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission. Our Commission will never forget his impact to its development.”

On his part, the Bauchi state Secretary of Christians Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Samuel Haruna, attributed the successes recorded by the board in the just concluded Christian pilgrimage to the outstanding support of the governor.