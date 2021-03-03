Bala, Ortom reconcile at Wike’s residence



The governors of Bauchi and Benue states Bala Mohammed and Samuel Ortom that have for the past couple of weeks engaged in cold war over farmers and herdsmen crises have finally reconciled and forgiven each other.



The conflict between the duo degenerated when Bala accused the Benue state governor of maltreating the fulani herders in his state and aggravating the crises while in his response, Ortom described the Bauchi state governor as a terrorist.



According to a statement by the Special Assistant on new media to the Bauchi state governor Lawal Muazu issued Tuesday night, the two governors reconciled at the residence of the governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike in Portharcourt.

He noted that governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state facilitated the reconciliation between the two PDP governors.

Muazu qouted governor Bala saying he agreed to reconcile with his Benue counterpart because of the intervention by Wike and Fintiri.



“On his part, governor Ortom who recalled his relationship with governor Bala said the PDP governors will continue to remain united more than ever before.



“Ortom promised to continue to strengthen his togetherness with governor Bala to protect the lives and properties of their people,” the statement reads.

Related

No tags for this post.