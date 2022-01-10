Bala partners NTI to retrain Bauchi teachers

Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Muhammad, has expressed his readiness to collaborate with the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) in the training and retraining of Bauchi state teachers.

Governor Muhammed expressed this willingness when the Director and Chief Executive of NTI, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir paid him a courtesy visit at the Bauchi state Government House.

The governor solicited for collaboration with NTI to conduct teachers’ demography in the state and to train and retrain teachers in a bid to improve quality, effective classroom delivery and general standard of learning in the state.

The NTI Chief Executive said he was in Bauchi state to appreciate the government for its support to the Institute in the state. He commended the Governor for his support to the Institute in the state.

Prof. Maitafsir also solicited the government’s approval for the continued use of the state-owned facilities for the Institute’s various programmes.

The NTI CE monitored the HIV/ AIDS training workshops for the North East organised by NTI, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state, at the Joly Guest Inn and Resort, Bauchi.

Addressing the North East zonal workshop, Maitafsir urged the participants to take issues of morality more serious, adding that morality is the only solution to HIV/AIDS and other venereal diseases.

