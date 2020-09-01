Bala promises to connect Airforce base to national grid



Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Tuesday pledged to connect the Nigerian Airforce Base in Bauchi to national grid as part of his support to the force.

The Governor made the pledge at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction and equipping of Aircraft maintenance Hangar at 231 Helicopter Overhaul Depot Nigeria Air Force Base Bauchi.



Governor Bala Mohammed said in appreciation of the sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces, the state government will continue to support them to perform optimally.



He said the construction of the hanger will go along way towards supporting various operations in the entire North and enhance internal security operations in Bauchi in particular.



“It is a thing of joy that, Bauchi State will benefit from this project during and on completion by offering employment to many, in line with this, my administration will continue to support the Special Operations Command and Nigerian Air Force.”



“The success and performance of Nigerian Airforce is determined by how well its aircraft is maintained and sheltered, therefore it is indeed a good opportunity to be part of this epoch making event.”



He recalled that, the Nigerian Air Force had involved in numerous operations to restore security across the country with commendable results and acknowledged the supreme sacrifice of gallant troops at ensuring the unified existence of the country.



“Let me use this platform to celebrate our own brother, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, Bauchi State is proud to produce and present to the nation this combat flying officer of repute. His tenure is changing the face of the Nigerian Air Force.



The Governor applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to security agencies in the ongoing operations against Boko Haram, Banditry, and other criminality in the country by equipping them with military equipments.



In a key note adrress, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar said the strategic location of Bauchi state provides the force the opportunity to support and response to the fight against terrorism and insurgency across the country.



The Air Force boss expressed optimism that the, construction of the aircraft maintenance hangar will add value to the effort of the Nigerian Air Force at tackling security challenges.



According to him, the hanger will therefore ensure quick turn around time for air force aircrafts to have more hours of operations against terrorists and in support of other government’s efforts at providing security and other services to the citizens.

